Eraldo Agostino Faidiga
Eraldo Agostino Faidiga, age 89, of Wickliffe, passed away August 21, 2020. He was born in Pola, Italy, on April 3, 1931, to Edmondo and Paola Faidiga.He was a loving father and grandfather, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Eraldo proudly served the US Army in the Korean War. After immigrating to the United States at the age of 19, he had a career as a diesel mechanic and raised his family in Northeast Ohio. He especially loved the water and enjoyed sailing on Lake Erie with his family and friends.Eraldo is survived by his children, Helen (Mark) Munnings, Edmond Faidiga (significant other, Evelyn Santos), Polly (Anthony) Pirc, and Jo (Matthew) Tatarko; grandchildren: Joshua (Abigail) Munnings, Ryan (Christa) Munnings, Anthony (Erica) Pirc, Nicholas (Rebecca) Pirc, Alexandra Faidiga, Eric Faidiga, and Theodore Tatarko, and also three great-grandchildren. His sister, Jolanda Faidiga, and his parents preceded him in death. Eraldo also leaves behind his former spouse and special friend, Doreen Faidiga.Arrangements are entrusted to Monreal Srnick Funeral Home. The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Eraldo’s name to the Disabled American Veterans or Hospice of the Western Reserve.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
