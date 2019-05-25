Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:30 PM
Eric J. Heinemeyer, age 55, of Concord Twp., passed away Wednesday, May 22, at University Hospital from complications associated with colon cancer. He was born New Year’s Eve 1963, to the late Otto W. and Anne E. (Von Hof). He is survived by his siblings, Lisa (Jim) Foster, Karyn (John) Robson, Brenda (AJ) Sobodosh, Kurt and Jen Heinemeyer. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, JT, Danny, Megan, Caitlin, and Shannon Foster; Katie, Jackie, Maddie and Lily Robson; Andrew, Robert, Alexandra and Thomas Sobodosh; Veronica, Natalie, Bridget and Rachelle Shaner. Eric graduated from Lake Catholic High School Class of 1982. He was a lifelong resident of Northeast Ohio and an avid Cleveland sports fan. Family will receive guests from 3 to 7 p.m. on May 28 at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St., Mentor, OH (1/2 mile North of Route 2). A brief service will be held at 6:30 p.m., followed by a celebration of his life. He will be buried with his parents in All Souls Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Saltzman and staff, Sandra Chapman NP, Alex Hoffman and Miranda at the Seidman Infusion Center for their care of Eric. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (www.ccalliance.org) or Cleveland Brown’s Charities (www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/).
Published in The News-Herald on May 26, 2019
