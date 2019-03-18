Home

Eric Mark Mansour, 35, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Cape Coral, Florida.Eric was born May 24, 1983, in Eastlake, Ohio. From a young age, he had a passion for cooking, transforming the simple act into an art form. Eric was a well-known chef in the Florida area.He enjoyed life, spending time with his family and many friends. Eric had a contagious smile that would light up a room, and brightened the day for others.He is survived by his son, Logan; daughters, Tiara and Olivia; mother and father, Kim and Jon Kuhn; sisters, Ashley (Brad) Williams, Jacquie (Sean) Zepeda, Carrie Ann Reynolds, and Sue Angell; brother, Ross Kuhn; nephews, Justin Zepeda, Ian Zirke, and Joshua Kocsis; nieces, Ali Zepeda, Caileigh Reynolds, and Winnie Williams; grandmother, Dee Harmon; uncles, Rich and Kevin (Barbra) Harmon; aunts, Carol Harmon, Donna (Steve) Stock, and Patricia (Scott) Kidd.He is preceded in death by his father, Mark Mansour; uncle, Chris Harmon; cousin, Joshua Harmon; and grandparents, Richard Harmon, Heildi Friedrichs, Samuel Mansour, and Marilyn McElroy.Memorial Services and visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at Four Points by Sheraton in the Grand Ballroom at 35000 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, OH 44095.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
