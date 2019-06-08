Eric Ronald Hiser, age 37, formerly of Eastlake, passed away on June 5, 2019. He was born in Painesville, Ohio on June 20, 1981.Eric was a 1999 graduate of Eastlake North High School. He had always been athletic, playing many sports throughout his life. Eric played football as a youth, played softball in Willowick, but most notably loved playing Hockey. He played hockey from the age of 4, including playing with the Euclid traveling team. In addition, Eric was an avid Browns fan and loved to listen to all kinds of music. Eric enjoyed working as a CNC Operator for the majority of his adult life. He was also a long time member of St. Mary Magdalene Church. Eric will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Eric was the beloved son of Diana Hiser (nee Ahrens) and the late Gary Hiser; the proud father of Eric Ronald Hiser II and Natalie Lynn Hiser; a cherished brother of Amanda (Mathew) Hiser-Zaller; a caring uncle of Patrick Jamison "PJ" Sheehan, and Carmela and Zoey Zaller. He is also survived by his godmother, Paulette Kalin, the mother of his children, Kristen Hiser, and many more family and friends.Eric was predeceased by his grandparents, Leona and Herbert Ahrens, Jesse and Dixie Hiser, and his uncle Douglas Hiser.Family and friends will be received from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Monreal Funeral Home 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A memorial service will immediately follow at 8 PM at Monreal Funeral Home. Burial will occur at a later date at Crown Hill Cemetery. Published in News-Herald on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary