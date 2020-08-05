1/1
Eric T. Latz
1968 - 2020
Eric T. Latz, age 51, of Painesville Twp., passed away May 3, 2020. Eric was born on October 27, 1968, in Evansville, IN, the son of Theodore and Judith Latz. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1987 and attended Lakeland Community College. He furthered his education at Bowling Green State University. Eric was a great son, brother, loving dad, and a friend to many. His two sons, Evan and Owen Latz were the love of his life. Eric was always preparing for their next big adventure, whether taking his boys fishing or heading to Michigan to see his cousin on the pig farm. He had worked as a firefighter/paramedic for the Mentor Fire Department. He was a member of the Lake County Farmer’s Club in Painesville, where he loved to take his boys fishing. He was also a big fan of fantasy football and golf. Unfortunately, Eric was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, says his youngest son Owen. Evan, his oldest son, would agree with his dad about the Steelers. Eric is survived by two sons, Evan and Owen Latz; and his mother, Judith (Arnett) Latz. He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore Latz; and brother, Todd Latz. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Kirtland South Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Eric’s memory in care of his family.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
