Erma I. (Galliger) Armstrong, age 81 of Painesville, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at David Simpson Hospice House, Cleveland, Oh. She was born December 7, 1938 in Cleveland, OH.Erma worked for Berkshire Hathaway Homes in Mentor. In her 52 years as a realtor, she held many positions such as co-owner, manager and assistant manager with various real estate companies throughout Lake County. Throughout her career, she served as a member on numerous boards and committees. Most notably, she won the 1978 Tom Hopkins Achievement award, she was 1985 Realtor Salesperson of the Year, and was most recently nominated as a candidate for Crain's Cleveland Business "Crain's Eight over 80". She loved her career because she truly loved helping people and finding that perfect home for them. Her clients were not just clients but also became her friends. She was compassionate, caring and loyal, everybody who met Erma, loved her, she was a bright light to be around, always trying to make others feel good, even when she didn’t. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She always said her greatest achievement was her two children. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved and supported her family unconditionally. She worked hard and often held several jobs in her early years to support us and give us the best life. She adored her grandchildren and loved going to all of their sporting events, school functions, graduations, never missing the important events in our lives. She was beyond happy when she became a great grandmother and was blessed to have lived to see two more great granddaughters born in the last two months. To say she was an animal lover would be an understatement. She loved all of God's creatures and rescued countless numbers of cats in her lifetime. These animals all found their way to her doorstep and we lovingly called her the cat whisperer. She enjoyed all of her granddogs and cats as well.We would like to extend a special thank you to all the wonderful nurses, aides and Doctor Dieter who lovingly cared for her at David Simpson Hospice House. They will forever have a special place in our hearts. Survivors include her children: Debbie (Mike) Slanoc and Reese (Darlene) Armstrong Jr., grandchildren: Steve (Emilie Cox) Slanoc, Erica Slanoc, Tina Smith, Craig (Genevieve) Boldin, Danielle (Mark Fogle) Armstrong and Reese J. (Gabby Data) Armstrong, great-grandchildren: Justin Smith, Aubrey Fogle, Sophia Boldin, Harrison Slanoc and sister in law: Juanita Broce (Frankie) and her cat: Sammy.Erma was preceded in death by her parents: Thomas and Evelyn Galliger and former husband: Reese C. Armstrong.The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 6:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged at all publicly attended events.A memorial service will be 6:00 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged at all publicly attended events.Family request contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western ReserveP.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org
or Lake Humane Society, 7564-E Tyler Boulevard, Mentor, Ohio 44060.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com