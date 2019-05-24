Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Erna F. Coyne

Erna F. Coyne Obituary
Funeral Mass for Erna F. (nee Schmitt) Coyne, 79, of Mentor, will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Mrs. Coyne entered into the Kingdom of God Friday, May 24, 2019, surrounded by her family.Through life, Erna worked several jobs including keypunching with Angela Saranita, working as a nurse, and most importantly raising many kids and grandkids. Erna had a fond love for the sun, beaches, swimming with the grandkids and gardening.Erna was the beloved wife of David H. Coyne; cherished mother of David (Sherrie), Lorna (Pat) Michnovicz, Thomas, Colleen (Kenneth) Coyne-Hall, and Jack (Laurie); grandmother of many; friend of Bill W. for 33 years, including a vast amount of friends that were a second family; and best friend of Christanzo and Margie Virgo. She was preceded in death by her children, Monique (nee Coyne) Stecklein, Lisa (Bill, dec.) Coyne, and Megan Coyne; parents, Emil and Antonia Schmitt. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street (Route 615, N. of Route 2), Mentor. Burial will be private. Donations can be made in Erna’s name to the and prayers are appreciated.To leave condolences for the family, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 26, 2019
