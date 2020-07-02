1/1
Ernest C. Sweigert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest C. Sweigert, age 96, passed away of natural causes on Monday, June 22, 2020, in Mentor. Born in Cleveland and graduated from Collinwood High School, he lived in Euclid before moving to Mentor 45 years ago. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during WWII and was employed by and retired from Towmotor/Caterpillar. He enjoyed playing, coaching, and refereeing ice hockey, and in retirement, played on travel softball teams into his 80s. He is survived by his children, Ray (Margie), Lynn Frost, Carl (Margaret), and Kathy (Clark) Mamie, six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Agathe, in 2006. Private burial will be in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved