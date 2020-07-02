Ernest C. Sweigert, age 96, passed away of natural causes on Monday, June 22, 2020, in Mentor. Born in Cleveland and graduated from Collinwood High School, he lived in Euclid before moving to Mentor 45 years ago. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during WWII and was employed by and retired from Towmotor/Caterpillar. He enjoyed playing, coaching, and refereeing ice hockey, and in retirement, played on travel softball teams into his 80s. He is survived by his children, Ray (Margie), Lynn Frost, Carl (Margaret), and Kathy (Clark) Mamie, six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Agathe, in 2006. Private burial will be in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.



