Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Hugh Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Hugh Johnson Obituary
Ernest Hugh Johnson, 68, of Willoughby, passed away Friday, April 9, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born March 26, 1952, in Painesville, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County. Ernest was a longtime fireman for the City of Mentor. Ernest was the beloved husband of 42 years to Kathleen (nee Stanco) Johnson; loving father of Kathy Johnson of Willoughby; brother of William (Anne) Johnson, Michael Johnson and Terry Johnson; and brother-in-law of Cindy Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ethel Johnson; and brother Edward Johnson. In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Please be with us in prayer. A Facebook Live Remembrance for Ernest will take place beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, April 13, on McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in care of the family. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -