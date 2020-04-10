|
|
Ernest Hugh Johnson, 68, of Willoughby, passed away Friday, April 9, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born March 26, 1952, in Painesville, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County. Ernest was a longtime fireman for the City of Mentor. Ernest was the beloved husband of 42 years to Kathleen (nee Stanco) Johnson; loving father of Kathy Johnson of Willoughby; brother of William (Anne) Johnson, Michael Johnson and Terry Johnson; and brother-in-law of Cindy Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ethel Johnson; and brother Edward Johnson. In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Please be with us in prayer. A Facebook Live Remembrance for Ernest will take place beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, April 13, on McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in care of the family. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020