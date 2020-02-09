Home

DiCicco & Sons Funeral Homes
5975 Mayfield Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
(440) 449-1818
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Willoughby Hills Friends Church
2846 SOM Center Rd.
Willoughby Hills, OH
Ernest J. Belpulsi Obituary
Ernest J. Belpulsi age 100, passed away February 8, 2020.U.S. Army WWII Veteran, Bronze Star Medal and Distinguished American Defense Service Medal recipient. Beloved husband for 72 years of the late Emily; dearest father of Monica Poljak (Eli, deceased); dear brother of the following deceased: Joseph, Helen, Louis, Americo, Peter and Albert.Funeral Services 1:00 pm Wednesday February 12 at Willoughby Hills Friends Church, 2846 SOM Ctr. Rd. Willoughby Hills, OH 44094. Interment All Souls Cemetery.The family will receive friends at the DiCicco & Sons Funeral Home, 5975 Mayfield Rd. Mayfield Hts. OH 44124, Tuesday 3:00-7:00 pm.Online guest book and ondolences www.diciccoandsonsfh.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2020
