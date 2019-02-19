|
Ernest "Ernie" Joseph Koenig, age 94, of Wickliffe, passed away quietly on Monday, January 14, 2019 at St. Mary of the Woods Skilled Nursing Facility in Avon.Beloved husband of the late Rita (Silvester) Koenig; dear father of Ronald, Marylou (William) Hornung and Robert (Cindy); grandfather of Ashleigh and Ian Koenig; Eric, Nicole, Brett, and Alex Hornung, and Bryan, Adam, and Emilee Koenig, uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.Ernie was born April 23, 1924 in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the late Anthony and Anna (Kraker) Koenig; brother of the late Edward Koenig, survived by MaryKay LaJoice.Ernie, a WWII vet (Army), was a 1942 graduate of Cathedral Latin High School.His professional career started at White Motors and ended as owner of Co-Flo Systems, Inc.Throughout his life, Ernie was active in a leadership capacity with numerous organizations. The Newman Club at CSU, The German (EOUV) Club (president), Cayomaw Club, Denim Dancers (founding member and president), Mount Carmel Players (founding member), Cub Scout, Boy Scout and Explorer Troop 84 (scout master and founding member), CYO One-Act Play Festival (director), CYO Annual Musical (founder and director), Wickliffe Civic Center (WICCI - founding member and president), Wickliffe Chamber of Commerce, American Legion Posts 7 and 678, Wickliffe Hall of Fame Inductee (1996), Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival (founding member and chairman).A memorial service is planned for Saturday, February 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church (Wickliffe). A gathering of family and friends will take place immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Cathedral Latin Alumni Association, 5247 Wilson Mills Rd. #175, Richmond Heights, OH 44143, 216-694-9999, or online at www.clatin.com or to the CYO Catholic Charities Youth and Young Adult Ministry Office, Diocese of Cleveland, 7911 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, 216-334-1261, or online at www.ccdocle.org/donate.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 20, 2019