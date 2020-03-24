|
Funeral Mass for Ernest Patrick “Pat” Willis, 82, of Perry, will be 12 noon Friday, at St. Cyprian Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Road, Perry. (*Family only please.)Pat passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Rae-Ann Nursing Facility in Geneva.Born Dec. 17, 1937, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for 57 years, living in Eastlake before moving to Perry.Pat was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and member of American Legion Post 112 in Madison, V.F.W. Post 8548 in Madison, and Willoughby Eagles Aerie 2300. He was also a member of St. Cyprian Church in Perry and a former member of St. Justin Martyr Church in Eastlake. Pat loved sports, including baseball, football, basketball, bowling, playing softball and harness racing.Mr. Willis had worked as an electrician for more than 50 years and was a proud member of Electrician’s Union Local 38. His last job was working on the Cleveland Browns Stadium.Pat was the beloved husband of 25 years to Sandra (nee Stois) Willis; loving father of Patrick (Felice) Willis, Tim (Melissa) Willis, Nancy (Dave) Hiner, Karen (Mike) Donnellan, Megan Willis (Mike LaRiccia), and Tina Piszczor; cherished grandfather of Mikaela (Phillip) Casolo, Kelsey Willis, Brittany, Korrey and Brooke Willis, Taylor Hiner (Tyler Popil), Kailey Hiner, Luke, Beverly and Ashley Donnellan, Megan Johnson (Christian Gufreda), and Molly Horvath; great-grandfather of Oliver and Zayden; brother of Jack (Camille) Willis, Jim Willis and Bob (Nancy) Snowberger; and uncle of nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly A. (nee Buerkle) Willis; parents, Froeman Ernest Willis and Mary (nee Reitz) Willis Snowberger; and siblings, Richard Willis, Howard Snowberger and David Snowberger.In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer. Should you be able, family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township.In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the or Hospice of the Western Reserve.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 26, 2020