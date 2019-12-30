|
|
Ernest Peter Nesi, age 87, beloved husband for 63 years of Nancy (nee Sheridan); father of John (wife Cathy), Patty Laubach (husband Fritz), Diane Lau, and Paul (wife Kim); grandfather of Nicholas, Adam, Jackson, Justin, Maxwell, Samuel, Evan and Brandon; son of the late Peter and Carmen (nee Capretta); brother of Beverly Fisher (husband Richard). Ernest was born on September 17, 1932 in Cleveland and died December 28, 2019 at his home in Chardon. He was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and earned a degree in architecture from Case Western Reserve. He worked as a draftsman and architect for Austin Company and also owned and operated Army Navy 101 in Chardon. Ernest enjoyed hunting and was a military enthusiast. He was strong-willed and protective and was loved dearly by his family. Ernest will be deeply missed. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary Catholic Church, 401 North St., Chardon, OH 44024. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Ernest at the Church Thursday morning 9 to 10 a.m. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020