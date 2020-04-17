|
|
Ernest “Ernie” W. Pierce, 88, of Middlefield, OH, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, April 15th, 2020 at Briar Hill Healthcare Residence. He was born in Willoughby, OH on April 25th, 1931, to the late Addison R. and Minnie Anne A. (Keil) Pierce. Ernie later married Geraldine Sawyer on July 12th, 1952. He was the founder and owner of Ernie and Sons Hardwood Floors in Middlefield. In his younger years, Ernie was an avid bowler. He was also an active member of the Montville Congregation of Jehovah's Witness. Ernie will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 67 years, Geraldine; children, Jerri (Robert) Hutcheson, Kenneth (Cassandra) Pierce, Walter Pierce; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard (Debbie) Pierce, Raymond (Alice) Pierce, John Pierce; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; children, Ernie, Bobby, Janet, Michael; brother, Robert Pierce; and sister, Sharon Brott. Ernie was a man that truly impacted all of our lives over the years. He always put his faith in Jehovah first in his life. A man that worked so hard for his family and made sure that each and every one of them was always taken care of. He was loving and kind, so knowledgeable and talented. He had a passion so deep for everything he did and put name on it. It had to be close to perfection as humanly possible. His love for his wife was unconditional that right up until the end he took comfort in her beautiful voice. As a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, he will truly be missed by all. A MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD VIA ZOOM CONFERENCING SUNDAY, APRIL 26TH, 2020 AT 3:30 P.M. To receive an invitation to the Memorial Service, please send a request to [email protected] A formal gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Best Funeral Home, 15809 Madison Rd., Middlefield, OH 44062. 440-632-0818. Online condolences may be sent at wwwbestfunerals.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 18, 2020