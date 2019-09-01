|
Erwin A. (Erv) Will, Jr., 76, of Concord Township passed away August 30, 2019 at his residence.Born in Cleveland in 1943, raised in Wickliffe, he was a resident of Lake County until 1986 when his manufacturing management career took him to Bel Air, Maryland for 23 years. He retired from Dap, Inc. after 15 years of service. Erv graduated from the University of Dayton in 1964 and received his MBA in Systems Management from Baldwin Wallace College in 1983. Erv was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1964. His greatest memories told were tackling the greats, such as Gayle Sayers and rubbing elbows with Joe Nameth when he played in New York City.Erv loved to fish, play golf and be with family and friends. He was a life member of the Elks.Survivors are his loving wife of 45 years, Betty Ruth (Judd) Will; daughters: Arlene (Will) Rodgers and Deborah (Ingle) Thompson; sons: Douglas Will and Keith Ingle; granddaughters: Stacy Malady, Renee Gething, Alyssa Rodgers, Sarah Rodgers, Sabrina Banz and Alayna LeVee; grandson, Tommy Ingle; four great grandchildren; sister, Lee Ann (Will) DeFlorville.Erv was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin Sr. and Margaret Will; sister, Delores (Will) Capel; daughter, Kimberly Ann (Will) LeVee; and son, Thomas Ingle.Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday September 6, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue in Painesville. Friends will be received 4:00 – 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 5 at the funeral home. There will be an Elks Service at 7:30 pm. Burial will be in Perry Cemetery.Memorial Contributions may be made in his name to: The Concord Twp. Fire Department
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 3, 2019