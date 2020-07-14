Estel "Buzz" Hughes, 68, returned to his heavenly home on July 8, 2020, due to health complications. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Buzz was born to the late Jeanetta and Estel Hughes in Brownsville, W.Va, on March 17th, 1952. He attended Collins Highschool in Oakhill, W.Va, and later moved to Ohio in 1971 and graduated from Harvey High School in Painesville, Ohio. He was a business professional in the telecommunications industry and was the owner of Buzzard Communications. In his spare time, he loved to golf in his early age and was a devoted Christian. His passion was singing and playing Christian music and he often dedicated his time to playing with the Mighty River Band, a prison ministry, leading praise and worship at church, leading coffee houses, as well as singing in nursing homes in the area. Buzz was a very caring person, would do anything for anyone, and he really touched many lives along his life journey. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator. Buzz was blessed with a large and loving family. Early in life, he married Judy Hughes (Smith) and had two children, Diane (Parisi) and Jeff. He later married Hedy Hughes (Sargent) and had five stepchildren, Randa (Chartier), Paula (Espinoza) Rheba (Hall), Raymond Hill, and Randal Hill Jr. Buzz is survived by his wife, Hedy; his daughter, Diane (Benjamin) Parisi; son, Jeff (Wendy) Hughes; his step-children, Randa (Dennis) Chartier, Paula Espinoza, Rheba (Timothy) Hall, Raymond (Kimberly) Hill, Randal Hill Jr.; his grandchildren, Nicole Whiting-Parisi, Joshua Parisi, Kaleigh Parisi, and Zachary Hughes. He had several step-grandchildren, including Mark Glady, Jenna (Matthew) Sekerak, Jeremy Hill, Bradley Russman, Steven Cross, Danielle (Kurt) Binder, Ashley Hall, Timothy Hall, Kelli (Jahmere) Young, Daniel Hill, and Alyssa Hill; 10 great-grandchildren and one to arrive in September; his sisters, Lois (Ronald) Workman, Barbara (David deceased) Naskali, Becky (Michael) Drennen, Suzie Hughes; and brother, Timothy (Bonnie) Hughes; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and loyal friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Jeanetta and Estel Hughes; and first wife, Judy Hughes (Smith). We will have a celebration of life on July 19, 2020, at Lakeshore Assembly Of God, 8880 Lake Shore Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. Calling hours 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., service at 4:00 p.m. Pastor James Porostosky and Douglas Seaman will officiate the service. Burial will be on July 20, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery 385 Riverside Dr., Painesville, Ohio 44077. If you are attending, the church is accomodating Social Distancing. Pastor Jim does ask that if you are attending that you comply with the COVID-19 regulations.