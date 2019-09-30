|
|
Funeral services for Esther (Rose) Brickner, 99.5, will be at 10 AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at The Body of Christ Community Church, 38057 Erie Road, Willoughby.The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 415 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Surrounded by her loving family, Mrs. Brickner went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 29th, 2019.Born in 1920, in Republic, Pennsylvania, Esther lived her 99.5 years to their fullest. She was a devout member of The Body of Christ Community Church in Willoughby and actively participated in the Breckenridge Village Retirement Community where she had resided for the past 25 years.Mrs. Brickner was employed as dietician for the Cleveland Clinic Hospitals.The matriarch of her family, Esther leaves behind her son, Robert (Hazel) Hugh and daughter, Deborah (Jeffery) Patterson; grandchildren, Jackie Angelo, Bradley Cargould, Robin Quaranto, Keith Cargould, Kimberly Anzells, Sherrie Schneider, and Edward Kabbage, as well as her 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherrie Cargould, and grandmother (Esther Rose) who raised her. The family would like to thank Pam, her home health aide, and Bella Care Hospice.In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local hospice center.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 1, 2019