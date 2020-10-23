1/1
Esther Deborah Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Deborah Smith, age 89 of Painesville OH transitioned to be with Jesus, The Christ, on October 21, 2020 from the Kirtland Rehabilitation Center.Born on May 10, 1931 in Pittsburgh PA to the late Samuel (Leroy) and Mary (nee: Kennedy Steele) Jones, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jordan Charles Smith, Sr. (1981).Esther was a loving mother, doting grandmother, devoted family member, parishioner of Union Pentecostal Church of Painesville OH, life-long NAACP associate and friend to so many. Over her entire life she loved serving and helping people! As an Ohio Bureau of Unemployment Services Staffer (1968-1996) she helped countless individuals obtain meaningful employment and new careers and labored in innumerable community services and initiatives. During her last 12-career years she served as a passionate worker for the Lake County Board of Elections on numerous campaigns to exhort and register voters.Survivors include her children: Marc A. Smith, Dayton OH; Vivian Lynn Frasier, Euclid OH; and Jordan C. (Mihwa) Smith, Dayton OH; nine grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Three surviving of 16 siblings: Vivian S. Brice and Sarah A. Patterson (both of Pittsburgh PA) and Virginia (Earl) Edmonds of Painesville OH. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to: The Esther D. Smith Scholarship Fund at the Lake County NAACP, P.O. Box 744, Painesville OH 44077. Online condolences and information at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved