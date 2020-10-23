Esther Deborah Smith, age 89 of Painesville OH transitioned to be with Jesus, The Christ, on October 21, 2020 from the Kirtland Rehabilitation Center.Born on May 10, 1931 in Pittsburgh PA to the late Samuel (Leroy) and Mary (nee: Kennedy Steele) Jones, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jordan Charles Smith, Sr. (1981).Esther was a loving mother, doting grandmother, devoted family member, parishioner of Union Pentecostal Church of Painesville OH, life-long NAACP associate and friend to so many. Over her entire life she loved serving and helping people! As an Ohio Bureau of Unemployment Services Staffer (1968-1996) she helped countless individuals obtain meaningful employment and new careers and labored in innumerable community services and initiatives. During her last 12-career years she served as a passionate worker for the Lake County Board of Elections on numerous campaigns to exhort and register voters.Survivors include her children: Marc A. Smith, Dayton OH; Vivian Lynn Frasier, Euclid OH; and Jordan C. (Mihwa) Smith, Dayton OH; nine grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Three surviving of 16 siblings: Vivian S. Brice and Sarah A. Patterson (both of Pittsburgh PA) and Virginia (Earl) Edmonds of Painesville OH. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to: The Esther D. Smith Scholarship Fund at the Lake County NAACP, P.O. Box 744, Painesville OH 44077. Online condolences and information at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net