|
|
Esther Lee Hamilton, of Painesville, died on September 30, 2019 at Liberty Healthcare Center in Liberty Twp., Ohio. Esther was born on March 18, 1925 in Cleveland to the late Claude and Rachel (nee: Hogan) Gilleylen. Esther was a retired L.P.N. She worked for various medical facilities during her 50-year career, including Lake West Hospital and The Cleveland Clinic. She retired from Deepwood Industries. Esther was a longtime member of Union Community Church. Survivors are her daughters, Janine Hamilton, of Liberty Twp., Marcia L. Hamilton, of Austintown, and Kendyl Ann Caldwell, of Painesville; son, Henry H. (Tanya) Hamilton III, of Monroe, NY; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Henry H. Hamilton, Jr.; sister, Griselda; and brothers, Joseph and Leroy Gilleylen. Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077 and from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Union Community Church, 10959 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Twp. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Painesville. Memorial contributions are suggested to Deepwood Industries, 8121 Deepwood Blvd., Mentor, Ohio 44060 or www.deepwoodindustries.com. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 3, 2019