Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Ethel May "Mazie" Gaines

Ethel May "Mazie" Gaines Obituary
Funeral service for Ethel May "Mazie" Gaines, 91, of Mentor, will be 4 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Ethel passed from this life on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after a brief illness. Born October 13, 1928 in Willoughby, she lived in Mentor most of her life. Ethel did accounting for Hyprolap Finishing in Wickliffe OH, Gaines Industries of Mentor, AZ Gear in Tucson, AZ and was CEO of Samplers of America SAMCOA. She was blessed with a loving family, including sons, Larry (Barbara) Snyder and Steve (Nancy) Snyder; stepchildren, Chris (Dave) McNaughton, Cindy (Kurt) Meinch, and Kip (Diana) Gaines; grandchildren, Tim (Bonnie) Van Boxel, Dana Wojno, and Tyler Snyder; 15 step-grandchildren; great-granddaughters, Gabby, Kaitlin, and Megan; and 25 step-great-grandchildren. Other family include her cousins, Ray and Phyllis Deming; nieces, Laura (Bruce) Singer, Cheryl (Fred) Stewart, Patty Deming, and Laura Deming. She was also cherished by friends, Susan Loughry, Joe and Diane Galfidi, Tammi Reilly, and Ruth Bede. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin Snyder; and second husband, Frederick William “Bill” Gaines Jr. Her parents, Charles A. and Luella (Martin) Deming; siblings, Glen and Helen; and step-son, Jeff Gaines, are also deceased. Burial 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Mentor Cemetery, 6881 Hopkins Rd., Mentor (section 25). www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
