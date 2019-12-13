|
Ethel Sutherland (nee: Lawson) Orient, age 102, just 24 days shy of 103, passed away Monday evening, December 9, 2019 at Briar Hill Health Care. She was born January 2, 1917 in East Cleveland, to Alexander and Euphemia (Petrie) Lawson, and was a graduate of Orwell High School and Glenville School of Nursing in Cleveland. Ethel was a WWII U.S. Navy RN Ensign at Oak Knoll Naval Base in Oakland, California. She was a Nursing Supervisor at Lake County Memorial Hospital, a Nurse for the Chardon School District, and did private duty nursing. She married Adolph “Ed” John Orient on September 25, 1948. They were married 53 years before he passed away on January 28, 2002. Ethel was a member of STRS, Ohio Eastern Star Covered Bridge Chapter #591, and Hambden Grange #2482. She enjoyed baking, sewing, reading, gardening, and all farm activity. She especially loved spending time with her family who will miss her dearly. Ethel is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Bruce) Palmer; three sons, Larry (Judy), Edward (Connie), and Allan (Shelley); eight grandchildren, Glen Palmer, Travis Orient, Toby (Samantha) Orient, Kari (Rob) Klein, Tyler (Jen) Caldwell, Eden Orient, Danyelle (Joe) Godfrey, and Rebecca (Michael) McLaughlin; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her sister, Elizabeth Dann, of Charlotte, NC. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ed; three sisters, Euphemia Lawson, May Wilburn, and Winifred Haight; and two brothers, William and Alexander “Sandy” Lawson. A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Hambden Township Cemetery. The Family would like to give a special thank you to the Ohman Family Living at Briar and to the Hospice of the Western Reserve for all the passionate and loving care they gave to our mother. Sly Family Funeral Home in Middlefield assisted family with the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.slyffh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019