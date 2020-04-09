|
Private Family Services for Eugene A. "Gene" Berus were held at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, officiated by Fr. Pete Michalik. Gene left this Earth April 4, 2020 at home, surrounded by the love of his cherished family. He was born December 12, 1936 in Cleveland to Frank and Mary (Macek) Berus. Gene never met a stranger. Whether you were the person he just met while riding the elevator or the one serving him at CVS, he would laugh with you. He had a way of making you feel important and seen, in just a few moments. His greatest joy in this world was his family. He coached all of his daughters’ softball teams, was instrumental in their swim team (given the great honor of the Unsung Hero award from the YMCA), and happily drove countless miles to take his daughters to their activities. The love of his life, wife, Fran, was by his side for these adventures (except camping, as she was happy to choose a hot bath and warm bed over nature). He loved to serve others and used his woodworking skills to make furniture for those in need. He enjoyed working on cars and engines, specifically Fords. He raced cars at the Thompson Drag Strip and later in life, discovered a love for pedicures. His sense of humor and joyful nature will be greatly missed, especially on Easter (his egg hiding skills were second to none) and Halloween (he was generous with his candy portions, as well as beer for the adults). The light of his spirit is forever left with those who knew him. Gene was an Air Force Veteran. He worked for the Diamond Shamrock Corp. and later retired from Master Builders. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Fairport Harbor. Gene was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 947 in Painesville, the VFW #7754, Elk’s Club #549 and The American Legion. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Frances (Shaw) Berus; daughters, Shaune (Ken) Kovach, Mistie (Tige) Berus and Gina (Dan) Lark; brother, Raymond (Carol) Berus; sister, Catherine Nasca; grandchildren, Kenny, Brooke, Simon, Riley, Madelyn, and Owen. He leaves many treasured nieces, nephews and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and countless beloved family and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations in Gene’s memory may be sent to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 Fifth Street, Fairport Harbor, Ohio 44077.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020