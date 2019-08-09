|
Eugene “Gene” A. Mogish, age 93, passed away August 6, 2019 in Bay Village, Ohio.Born November 26, 1925 to Basil and Anna (nee: Paydak) Mogish in Bradenville, PA., and growing up in Youngstown, Ohio. He was a resident of Chesterland, OH since 1960. With great pride he served in the Marine Corp. during WWII. Gene married Doris I. (nee: Devine) Mogish in Folkston, GA during his training.He graduated from the Cleveland Institute of Art. He worked at the Cleveland Health Museum as a Display Artist, designing and creating displays. He worked most of his career as a convention decorator.Gene enjoyed woodworking. He designed and built his own home. He also enjoyed gardening, golfing, traveling, photography and singing in the church choir at Mayfield Church where he was a member. He is survived by his daughter, Judith (Thomas) Byrom of Avon Lake, OH; son, James E. Mogish of Wickliffe, OH; grandson, Jeffrey (Lisa) Byrom of Avon, OH; and great-granddaughters Audrey M. and Claire E. Byrom.He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers Michael and Nicholas, and sisters Mary Kostyshak and Helen Prokop.A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with Military Honors at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, 11521 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland, OH 44026. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17 at Mayfield Church, 7747 Mayfield Road, Chesterland, Ohio 44026.Arrangements made by the Burr Funeral Home of Chardon. Information and condolences online at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 11, 2019