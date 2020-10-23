Eugene C. Adams, age 98, passed away October 21, 2020 at Fairmount Health Center in Willoughby. He was born March 26, 1922 in Furnace Run, Pennsylvania to Ernest and Mamie (Meadows) Adams.Eugene married Dolores Staley, June 20, 1969 and they celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2019.He never had a bad thing to say about anyone. He was devoted to his church where he was an elder for many years. Eugene was also a loving family man and will be deeply missed by family and friends. As a child, Eugene wished for a baby brother since his mom continued to give him baby sisters. He told us that in grade school one day, his dad came to tell him that he had two new baby sisters. His mom had just given birth to twin girls! Therefore, he grew up with seven sisters!Eugene loved planting a garden every year and giving vegetables to his family. He worked for Eaton Corp. as an inspector for over 19 years. After being laid off, he worked for Glow Quartz in Mentor until the age of 72.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mamie Adams, his seven sisters, and one granddaughter.Eugene is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dolores (Staley) Adams; his children, Clifford Adams, Kevin Adams, and Janet Burdette; step-children, Kenneth (Sherry) Staley, Arthur (Lisa) Staley and Dolores Alanen; nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.Because of Covid-19, services will be for the immediate family at a later date.