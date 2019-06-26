|
|
Eugene F. “Geno” Madansky II, age 56, of Wickliffe/Willoughby Hills, lost his battle with cancer on June 26, 2019. He was born on August 14, 1962. Geno is survived by his wife, Mary J. Madansky (nee Fuchs); mother, Bettie A. Madansky (nee Szilagyi); and an extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene F. Madansky; mother-in-law, Donna L. Fuchs (nee Runner); and his grandparents. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Geno’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Private burial at a later date. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 28, 2019