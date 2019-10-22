Home

Eugene Gordon "Gordy" Petersen


1942 - 2019
Eugene Gordon “Gordy” Petersen, age 77, of Claridon Twp., died peacefully in his home, surrounded by family on Mon., Oct. 21, 2019.He was born in Cleveland, OH, on May 4, 1942, to Vernon and Willa Mae (nee: Martin). He joined the US Navy after attending West Geauga High School, and was a lifelong Geauga County resident.Gordy had long ties and history in farming and development. He was a prominent builder and general contractor in Lake and Geauga counties. Most notably he constructed the Eltech Building and the Washington Post. He also maintained an expansive farm for many decades. His farming endeavors included dairy cows, beef cattle, halfinger horses, and many crops to name a few.He was an avid story teller and often reminisced about his youth spent riding horses with his brothers. He enjoyed his free time with Marian, family and dogs feeding fish and relaxing at his Morgan Road property. If you spent any amount of time with him you know he was very proud of his family’s achievements and spent many hours bragging about all of his grandkids.Survivors include his wife, Marian (nee: Shimko) of Claridon Twp.; sons, Sean (Holly) Petersen of Munson Twp., OH, Matthew (Angela) Peters of Loveland, OH; daughters, Kimmy (Chuck) Farone of Huntsburg Twp., Rachel (Dusty) Trine of Burton Twp., and Sarah (Patrick) Wilkinson of Chardon, OH; 14 Grandchildren, Ashleigh (Ryan) Putney, Katie Petersen, Logan Cala, AJ Petersen, Sidney Cala, Cody Petersen, DJ Bowman, Ryan Petersen, Madison Peters, Emma Peters, Evan Wilkinson, Avery Trine, Aiden Wilkinson, Jayce Trine; two great-granddaughters, Kenley Mae Putney and Leighton Jo Putney; his brother, Jerry Petersen; and his sister, Joyce Hoge.He was preceded by his parents, Vernon and Willa Mae Petersen; Steven, Kathy, and Richard Petersen, and Dick and Barbie Hoge.A gathering to celebrate his life will be on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019, starting promptly at 11 AM, at Chardon United Methodist Church, 515 North St., Chardon, OH. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.Donations are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110.Information and condolences online at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
