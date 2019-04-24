|
Eugene Joseph Mucciarone, age 91, of Frisco, Texas, formerly of Painesville and Northern Florida, passed away April 20, 2019, in Frisco, Texas.He was the son of Michael and Anna (Palumbo) Mucciarone, born on January 14, 1928, in Painesville.He was a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office for many years. He is survived by wife, Liz (Carpenter) Mucciarone; sons, Michael (Laura) Mucciarone and Martin Mucciarone; daughter, Mitzi Mucciarone; two grandchildren; brother, Michael (Pat) Mucciarone. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Mary Hribar and Adeline Schwartz.Private services for Eugene were held in Frisco, Texas.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019