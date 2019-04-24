Home

Stonebriar Funeral Home and Cremation Services
10375 Preston Road
Frisco, TX 75033
(214) 705-1789
Eugene Mucciarone
Eugene Joseph Mucciarone

Eugene Joseph Mucciarone Obituary
Eugene Joseph Mucciarone, age 91, of Frisco, Texas, formerly of Painesville and Northern Florida, passed away April 20, 2019, in Frisco, Texas.He was the son of Michael and Anna (Palumbo) Mucciarone, born on January 14, 1928, in Painesville.He was a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office for many years. He is survived by wife, Liz (Carpenter) Mucciarone; sons, Michael (Laura) Mucciarone and Martin Mucciarone; daughter, Mitzi Mucciarone; two grandchildren; brother, Michael (Pat) Mucciarone. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Mary Hribar and Adeline Schwartz.Private services for Eugene were held in Frisco, Texas.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
