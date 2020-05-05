Eugene Louis Shank, age 79, of Painesville, passed away May 2, 2020. He was born in Starford, Pa., on June 27, 1940, to the late Clair and Ellen Shank. Eugene was a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was funny and had a kind heart, believed was everywhere and especially in nature. He liked dogs and roses. Eugene will be remembered for his blue eyes and his legacy will be kept alive through his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed by many. Eugene is survived by his children, Debra Slovick and Michael Shank; his grandchildren, Rachel and Alyson Slovick, Devin and Michaela Shank. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Shank (Cecconi).Burial will be in Perry Cemetery in Perry, OH. A private visitation and burial will take place at this time. Please visit monreal.com to offer your condolence or share a memory of Chuck.
Published in News-Herald from May 5 to May 6, 2020.