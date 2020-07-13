1/
Eugene R. Zollner
After many years of health problems, Eugene R. Zollner died at home on July 11, 2020. Eugene was married to wife, Marie, for 54 years. Together they have three children, Michelle (David) Little, Ronald Zollner, and Christopher (Roz) Zollner; six grandchildren, Taylor, Colin, Matthew, Cooper, Madeline, Eli; one great-grandson, River Noah.No public or private viewing will be observed. The Behm Family Funeral home of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
