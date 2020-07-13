After many years of health problems, Eugene R. Zollner died at home on July 11, 2020. Eugene was married to wife, Marie, for 54 years. Together they have three children, Michelle (David) Little, Ronald Zollner, and Christopher (Roz) Zollner; six grandchildren, Taylor, Colin, Matthew, Cooper, Madeline, Eli; one great-grandson, River Noah.No public or private viewing will be observed. The Behm Family Funeral home of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com
