Memorial Mass for Eugene Richard Harden, 77, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township.Mr. Harden passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at University Hospital in Cleveland.Born Aug. 6, 1943, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for 43 years, living in Willoughby before moving to Concord Township.Eugene was a member of the Euclid Rifle and Hunt Club, Irish American Club East Side Inc., and the Dinner Group. He loved Mount Union, Cleveland Browns, Ohio State, Ohio University and Akron University, enjoyed his garden, woodworking, and his beloved golf cart, but most of all, he adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with them.He was the beloved husband of Nancy Ellen (nee Gilmour) Harden; loving father of Julie A. Harden, Eugene C. (Jennifer) Harden and Katie A. (Timothy) Reilly; cherished grandfather of Cullen, Campbell, Kyele, Declan and Nolan; brother-in-law of JoAnn (Gerry) Hoffarth, Marianne (James) Tobin, Patrick (Karey) Gilmour, Bill (Diane) Gilmour and Betty Rauscher; and uncle of many.Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Catherine M. (nee Nagele) Harden; mother-in-law and father-in-law, James and Aileen Gilmour; and brother-in-law, James Gilmour.Interment will follow the Mass at Concord Township Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name are suggested to RLEEF (Riverside Local Excellence in Education Foundation), 585 Riverside Dr., Painesville Township, OH 44077. (In the memo line please write “Gene Harden.) This will provide scholarships for graduating seniors entering post-graduation programs as well as trade schools.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.