Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Saint Gabriel Catholic Church
9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road
Concord Township, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Ersek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene S. Ersek


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene S. Ersek Obituary
A Memorial Mass for Eugene S. Ersek, 92, of Painesville Township, will be at 12 Noon on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township. Mr. Ersek passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Salida Woods Assisted Living in Mentor. Born April 20, 1927 in Cleveland, he was a longtime Lake County resident. He moved to Myrtle Beach, SC after his retirement, where he lived for 26 years before returning to Lake County in 2015. He was a World War II United States Army veteran, always proud of his service. He won the Irish Sweepstakes in 1948, was an avid golfer and enjoyed working with stained glass. He also enjoyed his work as a golf course ranger in Myrtle Beach. Mr. Ersek was employed by Sears Roebuck and Company at the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor for 17 years, retiring in 1989. Survivors are his wife of 41 years, Joan (nee: Boritzki) (Miller) Ersek; children, Laurel Ersek, Chris Ersek, Leslie (Brad) Gabbard and Jean (Fred) Roberts; step-sons, Douglas (Shelly) Miller and Brian (Cindy) Miller; grandsons, Blake and Grant Roberts; step-grandchildren, Heather, Dougie, Crystal and their children; and his brother, John Ersek. He also leaves his former wife, Lenore Wentzel; his “baby,” Demsey; and many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Theresa (Horvath) Ersek; brother, Bert Ersek; sisters, Irene Banyan and Helen Ersek; and his step-son, Paul Miller. The family would like to offer a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Salida Woods for their care of Eugene for the past four months. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -