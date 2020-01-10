|
|
A Memorial Mass for Eugene S. Ersek, 92, of Painesville Township, will be at 12 Noon on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township. Mr. Ersek passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Salida Woods Assisted Living in Mentor. Born April 20, 1927 in Cleveland, he was a longtime Lake County resident. He moved to Myrtle Beach, SC after his retirement, where he lived for 26 years before returning to Lake County in 2015. He was a World War II United States Army veteran, always proud of his service. He won the Irish Sweepstakes in 1948, was an avid golfer and enjoyed working with stained glass. He also enjoyed his work as a golf course ranger in Myrtle Beach. Mr. Ersek was employed by Sears Roebuck and Company at the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor for 17 years, retiring in 1989. Survivors are his wife of 41 years, Joan (nee: Boritzki) (Miller) Ersek; children, Laurel Ersek, Chris Ersek, Leslie (Brad) Gabbard and Jean (Fred) Roberts; step-sons, Douglas (Shelly) Miller and Brian (Cindy) Miller; grandsons, Blake and Grant Roberts; step-grandchildren, Heather, Dougie, Crystal and their children; and his brother, John Ersek. He also leaves his former wife, Lenore Wentzel; his “baby,” Demsey; and many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Theresa (Horvath) Ersek; brother, Bert Ersek; sisters, Irene Banyan and Helen Ersek; and his step-son, Paul Miller. The family would like to offer a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Salida Woods for their care of Eugene for the past four months. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020