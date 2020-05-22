Eugene (Gene) Santon, age 89, of Willowick, passed away May 6th, 2020, at Kirtland Health Care surrounded by his family. He was born May 9th, 1930, in Cleveland, to the late Victor and Erna Santon. Gene was a retired tool and die maker at Guarantee Specialties in Cleveland, where he had worked for 47 years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Gene is the loving husband of Mona Santon (nee Ciccotti) for 65 years; beloved father of Jeanne (John) Balish, Cheryl Bastulli and Kim (Robert) Harvey; dearest grandfather of Tim, Michelle, and John Balish, Lauren and Clay Harvey; brother of the late Victor and Edward Santon. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.The Santon family is requesting all visitors to wear a facial covering for visitation/services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Private burial will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH. Donations can be made in Gene’s name to Harmony Hospice Care, 3535 Lee Rd. 2nd Floor, Shaker Hts., OH 44120. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral and Cremation Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 22 to May 25, 2020.