Eva Philomenia Titman, age 94, of Geneva passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 peacefully at her home. She was born March 12, 1926 in Geneva, the daughter of Cora (Felibus) and Carlo Pasqualone.Eva was an active member of Assumption Catholic Church in Geneva. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed caring for her family and her beloved pets.She is survived by daughters, Laura (Paul) Druppel and Linda Capolupo; sons, Jim (Jean) Titman, Tom Titman and Robert Titman; grandchildren, Chris, Anna, Jimmy, Karen, Allison, Heather, Stephanie and Courtney; and 7 great-grandchildren. Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Roland in 1991; her parents; 6 brothers and a sister.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Assumption Catholic Church, 594 West Main Street in Geneva. Fr. Daniel Finnerty will officiate the service. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Geneva. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. The family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ashtabula County APL, 5970 Green Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004.The Behm Family Funeral Home, is assisting the family during this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com