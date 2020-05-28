Evelyn A. Kergan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn A. (nee Yaist) Kergan, 90, passed away May 28, 2020, at Amelia Grace Assisted Living in Chester Township.Evelyn was born Aug. 18, 1929, in Fayette, Pa.In 1953, she became a permanent resident of Ohio, and retired from the GM Fisher Body Euclid Plant after 34 years of employment. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, crocheting and fishing in Canada.Survivors are her children, Richard (Lois), Barbara, Randy (Belinda); granddaughter, Danielle (Sean); remaining grandchildren, Brigitt (Marty), Branden, Nicholas (Rebecca), Michelle (James), Scott (Nicole), and Sean; great-grandchildren, Blaine (Angela), Brianna, Peyton, Madison, Dominic, Gavin and Makayla; and great-great-grandchild, Briella.She was preceded in death by her son, John (Greg) Kergan; parents, Clarence and Elizabeth (nee Rizer) Yaist; brother, Clyde; and sister, Barbara.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved