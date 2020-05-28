Evelyn A. (nee Yaist) Kergan, 90, passed away May 28, 2020, at Amelia Grace Assisted Living in Chester Township.Evelyn was born Aug. 18, 1929, in Fayette, Pa.In 1953, she became a permanent resident of Ohio, and retired from the GM Fisher Body Euclid Plant after 34 years of employment. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, crocheting and fishing in Canada.Survivors are her children, Richard (Lois), Barbara, Randy (Belinda); granddaughter, Danielle (Sean); remaining grandchildren, Brigitt (Marty), Branden, Nicholas (Rebecca), Michelle (James), Scott (Nicole), and Sean; great-grandchildren, Blaine (Angela), Brianna, Peyton, Madison, Dominic, Gavin and Makayla; and great-great-grandchild, Briella.She was preceded in death by her son, John (Greg) Kergan; parents, Clarence and Elizabeth (nee Rizer) Yaist; brother, Clyde; and sister, Barbara.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 28 to May 31, 2020.