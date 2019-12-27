|
|
Evelyn Jean Bauer, age 86, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Lake West Hospital following a short illness. She was a 58-year Madison, OH resident and was born in Colebrook Twp. on Jan. 1, 1933. Evelyn retired in 1994 from the Madison Local School System, where she had been a custodian at North Madison Elementary. Survivors include her sons, Jim (Pam) and Tim (Debbie), both of Madison; grandchildren, Mike (Jennifer) Russell, Stacey Russell, Amy Dufour, Katie (Matt) Pierce, Timothy Russell, Andy Russell and Dawn Russell; great-grandchildren, Mikey Russell, Rocco Russell, Nick Marko, Alex Marko, Lily Dufour, Angelo Pierce, Anthony Russell, Angela Russell and Autumn Slagle. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Ernestine (nee: Fairbanks) Murphy; husband, Carl Bauer; and siblings, Howard Murphy and Pauline Celinski. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Madison Memorial Cemetery, 3055 Arcola Road, Madison, OH 44057. Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Madison, 2726 Hubbard Road, Madison, OH 44057. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 28, 2019