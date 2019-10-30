|
Evelyn Grace (Johnson) Dunmire, 85, of Concord Twp., died October 29, 2019 at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Twp. She was born March 9, 1934 in Altoona, PA. Mrs. Dunmire retired as the vice president of sales at Spero Electric where she worked for 57 years. The News Herald celebrated her 50th anniversary with an article published in 2002. She was a volunteer at TriPoint Medical center in the medical records department after her retirement. Evelyn enjoyed reading books and spending time with her family and friends. Survivors are her children, Alan Dunmire, and Kim (Hayden) Holland; grandchildren, Kristen (Mike) Mills, and Ryan (Kayla) Holland; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Ellison; her brothers, Richard Johnson, and Robert (Elaine) Searer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; son, David; and her parents, Aaron Johnson and Dorothy Johnson Searer. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A closing prayer will be held 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Gallitzin, PA beside her late husband. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or a charity of one’s choice. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 31, 2019