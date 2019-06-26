|
Evelyn (Hamblin) Hopkins, 92, of Madison, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville, North Carolina. Mrs. Hopkins was born April 3, 1927 in Worcester, MA to Henry and Florence Hamblin and called Lake County home for over 60 years. Mrs. Hopkins was a homemaker and an LPN. She served as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for a time at VFW Post #8548 in Madison. Mrs. Hopkins loved turtles and her dog, Penny; she gave excellent hugs and especially loved snuggling babies. She liked a cup of tea with something sweet to nibble on. She enjoyed having flowers in her garden and a nice Lake Erie sunset. Mrs. Hopkins delighted in being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her smile, warm spirit, and hugs will be missed by all who knew and loved her.She is preceded by her husband of 62 years, Elmer Hopkins; siblings, Robert and William; and grandson, Dustin. Survivors include her siblings, Dorothy Howard, Ruth Flynn, and Donald Hamblin; children, Jean (Richard) Chant of Murphy, NC, John (Carol) Hopkins of Madison, James Hopkins of Madison, Ruth (Greg) Brown of Black Mountain, NC, and Priscilla (William) Buckius of Madison; grandchildren, Lisa, Renee, Douglas, Angie, Leah, Kelly, Danielle, Joshua, Jessica, and Matthew; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Madison Memorial Cemetery (3055 Arcola Rd.), followed by lunch and fellowship at The Wagon Wheel (1388 Hubbard Rd.). The family suggests donations in Mrs. Hopkins’ name to the Lake Humane Society & Adoption Center at www.lakehumane.org.
Published in News-Herald on June 27, 2019