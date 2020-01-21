|
|
Funeral Mass for Evelyn I. (nee Kluk) Sokalski, 88, formerly of Chardon and Wickliffe, will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Mrs. Sokalski passed away peacefully Jan. 18, 2020, at Heartland of Mentor. She was born March 15, 1931, in Windber, Pa., and was a homemaker in Wickliffe before moving to Chardon. Evelyn liked gardening, playing cards, reading, doing word puzzles and watching her "stories." She is survived by her daughters, Judy (Rick) Humiston and Rita (Carmen) Aquila; sons, Dale (who then passed away hours after his mother), and Ken (Sue) Sokalski; brother, Raymond (Rochelle) Kluk; grandchildren, Heather, Anastasia, Lauren, Rick, Evan, Justin, Desi, Aleah, Spencer and Savannah; and many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Sokalski; son, David; brothers, Martin, Leonard, Theodore, and Tommy; and sister, Dorothy. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Interment will be held in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. As Mom would say……"Oh Boy" To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 22, 2020