Evelyn Irene Delsignore died peacefully in her home on March 29, 2020, surrounded by her children. It was her 94th birthday. Born in Greenville, PA, to parents, Harriet Plummer McCann and William McCann, she loved to tells stories of her close-knit family growing up in Sharon, PA, with older siblings, William, Ruth, and Jerome (Buddy). Considered a woman ahead of her time, she moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where she became a Payroll Specialist at The Towmotor Company in the 1950s. She married Joseph Delsignore in 1955 and they turned their attention to building a home in Chesterland, Ohio, and raising their three children. She made it a place where all the neighborhood kids were welcome. She would spend the next 55 years of her life in that home. Irene would then live her remaining years with her daughter in Macedonia, Ohio. Irene enjoyed reading the newspaper every day and tracking the misdeeds of politicians. Her Irish heritage was an important part of her life and she devoted much of her time to researching her ancestry. She loved the color blue and spoiling any pet who crossed her path. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Delsignore; brothers, William McCann and Jerome McCann; sister, Ruth McCann Karney; and niece, Harriet Karney Hanzlik. Survived by her children, William DelSignore, Joseph Delsignore and Ruth Ann Delsignore; niece, Kathryn Karney Davidson; nephews, David McCann and Gary McCann; niece, Gayle McCann Tillman; as well as many great-nieces and nephews. Regrettably, due to recent public health concerns, there will be no memorial service at this time. She will be interred at Maple Hill Cemetery in Munson Township, Ohio, next to her husband, Joseph. Condolences and special memoriescan be shared with the family online at: www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society, 800-864-2295.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 2, 2020