Evelyn (Evie) Louise Lucas, 71, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was born March 18, 1949, in Cleveland, OH, to the late Walter and Louise Kovalchik. She grew up in Willowick, OH, and graduated from Eastlake North in 1967. Her many talents including cooking, baking, knitting, ceramics, and occasional barber to her husband and children. Her passion was being a school transportation aid helping children with severe disabilities. When she was 18, she was a finalist for the Miss Willowick pageant. Through her years, she enjoyed dancing and won couples competitions with her loving and devoted husband Dwight (Dino). Some of Evie’s greatest qualities were her selflessness and kindness to all that encountered this amazing woman. She fought many medical battles throughout her life, but never wavered from her genuine demeanor. She was the beloved wife of 51 years to her husband, Dwight (Dino); loving mother of Mark (Cindy), James (Jimmy), and Brian (Alison); sister of Kenneth (Mary); cherished grandmother of Sara and Trever; aunt of Paul (Dayna) and Jennifer; step-grandmother to Melinda, Breanna, Ryan, and Jason; great-aunt of many more. A small, private family gathering was held at Messinger Mortuary near Evie’s home in Scottsdale, AZ. A celebration of life will be held near her previous home in Northeast Ohio within the coming months. Please contact her son, Brian, at azbuckeye777@gmail.com to be updated on details. In lieu of flowers, care packages can be sent to Dwight Lucas at 9420 East Purdue Ave., Apt. 115, Scottsdale, Arizona 85258.



