Evelyn “Dolly” Luoma, age 91, passed away at her home on Aug. 8, 2020. Born Nov. 25, 1928, in Fairport Harbor, to Michael and Agnes (nee: Rikoczi) Toth, she had been a lifelong resident. She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fairport Harbor, a devoted homemaker, and enjoyed fishing and crafting with her husband, Eugene. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her children, David (Sharon Monas) of Fairport Harbor and Kathy(Rick) Kammerer of Michigan; granddaughters, Jennifer Rondy and Eden Kammerer; great-grandchildren, McKenna, Harper, and Gavin Rondy. Shewas preceded in death by her parents; and husband of 66 years, Eugene Luoma. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Zion Suomi Lutheran Cemetery at the intersection of 5th Street and East Street in Fairport Harbor, OH with Pastor Frederick Johnsen officiating. Masks are suggested at the cemetery. Services entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Fairport Harbor, OH. Obituary, online condolences, and memorial gifts available at: www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com
