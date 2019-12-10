News-Herald Obituaries
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View Map
Evelyn M. Fiorello


1947 - 2019
Evelyn M. Fiorello Obituary
Evelyn M. Fiorello, age 72, cherished daughter of the late Angelo and Katherine (nee Geiger) Fiorello; dearest sister of James, Florence Sirca, Raymond and the late John, Richard “Babe” and Carl Fiorello; dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Evelyn was born on November 1, 1947 in Cleveland and passed away on December 8, 2019. She was a resident of Willoughby for 10 months, formerly residing in Willoughby Hills. Evelyn attended Shaw High School and worked as a nurse aid for Always Caring Agency. She was a longtime member of St. Felicitas Catholic Church, now St. John of the Cross Catholic Church. Evelyn loved reading, music and gardening. Evelyn will be remembered most as a strong, giving, generous and family-oriented woman who had a big heart. She had a sense of humor, was direct and told you how it is. Evelyn will be dearly missed. Contributions may be made in memory of Evelyn to , 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Prayers of Christian Burial Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Private burial will take place at a later date at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Evelyn at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Saturday 12 to 4 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
