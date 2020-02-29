|
Evelyn Palsa (nee Sunderman) age 87, passed away Feb. 29, 2020 at Tapestry Senior Living in Wickliffe. She was born March 12, 1932 in Cleveland. Evelyn was the beloved wife of the late Emil; dear mother of Dennis, David (Debra), Douglas (Dawn), Diane (Richard) Monreal, Donna (Roger) Mikulandra, Denise (Ron) Taton; grandmother of Lauren, Brandon, Joshua, Ciara, Nathan, Megan, Jonathan, Alexander, Matthew, Nina, Jordan, Hanna, Kaila, Bradley; great grandmother of Adelyn, Aubrey and Nora; faithful companion of Bob Hartman for 16 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday March 5 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave. in Wickliffe. Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM Wednesday March 4 at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P. O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020