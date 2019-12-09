|
Services for Evelyn Ruth (Gutzman) Swinerton, 95, of Eastlake, will be at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8751 Kirtland Road, Kirtland. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Church, prior to the service. Mrs. Swinerton passed away on Sunday at West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born January 2, 1924 in Cleveland, she has lived in Eastlake for the past 58 years. She loved gardening, taking care of her yard and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors are her sons, Jerry (Camilla) (Cameron) Swinerton and Tom Swinnerton; grandchildren, Stacey Opper, Becky Brillhart, Bethany McPhilemy, Joel Hart, Todd Hart and Reanna Albert; great-grandchildren, Chelsey, C.J., Tyler, Brennan, T.J., Josh and Aydin; and great-great granddaughter, Evelyn Rae. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Shirley Gutzman; and many other extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Raymond C. Swinerton on May 13, 1993. Her parents, Henry and Wilhelmina “Minnie” (Mueller) Gutzman and her brother, Edward Gutzman are also deceased. Final resting place will be in Brooklyn Heights Cemetery in Cleveland. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.
