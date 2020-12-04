Mass of Christian Burial for Evelyn Ulle, age 94, of Painesville, will be at 10:30AM Wednesday December 9th at St. Mary’s Church, 242 N. State Street, Painesville. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery, Painesville.Mrs. Ulle was born July 19th, 1926, in Moon Run, Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh to Anna (Van Jura) and Joseph Mohner. Evelyn passed away peacefully on December 3rd, 2020.Survivors include her four sons, Charles (Judith Zupancic), Franklin (Debra Hamrick), Timothy (Cheryl Best), James (Catherine Hall) and her grandchildren Jim, Matt, Benjamin, Jack, Paul, Alex, Susan, Thomas; great-grand daughters Bria and Scarlet and five step-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by Ernest, her husband of 62 years, their infant daughter, Susan Marie, parents, sister, Elizabeth and brothers, Rudolph, Joseph, Albert and Jack. Evelyn was a homemaker devoted to her husband and boys. She was active in the Marian Club of St. Mary’s and the Euclid and Fairport Pensioners. Evelyn was a lifelong volunteer doing work at St. Mary’s School and as a Cub Scout leader. In 2014 Evelyn was honored for her 35 years of volunteer service to The Hope Chest in Painesville by the Lake County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).Evelyn was an avid knitter creating countless sweaters, afghans and her world-famous knitted slippers. In recent years she knitted outfits for the dolls of the young ladies in the family.In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made, in Evelyn’s name, to either the St. Mary Painesville Bereavement Society or Hope Chest at 1 Victoria Square #321, Painesville, OH 44077.With respect to those around us, social distancing and the wearing of masks is required at the funeral home and at the church.The funeral mass will be livestreamed. Go to the St. Mary Painesville website and click on the Facebook link.