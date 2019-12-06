|
|
Evelyne Berniece Markel (May), age 94, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019 in the Hospice of the Western Reserve. She was born September 20, 1925 in Vincennes, Indiana to Jake and Golda May (both deceased). Evelyne is survived by her children, Teri Lyne Markel and Heather (Ken) Liuzzo; her grandchildren, Brendan (fiancée Hannah Overberger) Graziano, Dominic and Donovan Liuzzo; her sister, Faye Stockman; and her beloved cat, Sam. Evelyne was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony John Markel Sr.; her son, Anthony John Markel Jr.; her siblings, Jake May Jr., Gilbert May, and Jean Zinkan. Evelyne was a graduate of Ypsilanti High School in Ypsilanti, Michigan. She was a member of the Wickliffe Presbyterian church for over 60 years, where she was an Elder, Deacon, choir member and a Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the Ladies’ Guild and volunteered at the church’s monthly thrift store well into her 90’s. She was a longtime member of the Wickliffe Senior Center, where she loved to socialize, do puzzles, enjoy the day trips and brought sunshine to everyone that she encountered. She will be remembered for her creative talent, especially for designing specialized placemats for all of her friends. Her sparkly baseball hats were her trademark, showing her love of life and fun-filled personality. She was friendly and very kind and loving. Her passion was her family, especially her grandsons. She was still attending her grandson’s high school sporting events and concerts, where she was well known and loved by all of their friends and families. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, who will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Wickliffe Presbyterian Church, 29955 Ridge Rd., Wickliffe, Ohio 44092. Her visitation will be Monday, 4 to 8 p.m. at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019