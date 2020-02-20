|
Eylieff William "Bill" Hansen, age 91, left us for his heavenly home on February 17, 2020. He was born February 3, 1929 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Juline (Granger) and Eylieff W. Hansen, Sr. He graduated from Mayville High school in Mayville, NY and received his bachelor’s degree from Parks Aeronautical School, St. Louis, Missouri. He married Elizabeth Waterman on June 15, 1951 and after serving in the United States Airforce, they made their home in Northeastern Ohio. Bill retired from Lubrizol in Wickliffe, OH but continued many lifelong friendships. He was involved with the Methodist Church, drove for Meals on Wheels and also served as president of the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity. His desire to help others led to his recognition by the Governor of Ohio for all his volunteer work. Bill also enjoyed the outdoors, was an expert model builder and canoeist. Bill is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty); two sons, David (Debbie) Hansen, and Christopher (Gay) Hansen; two brothers, Dave Hansen and Jim Hansen; two grandsons, Keenan and Morgan (Megan) Hansen; great-grandson, Cole William; and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Friends will be received 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, February, 25, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH. Funeral Service will be immediately following at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Final resting place will be Fairview Memorial Park in Madison. Contributions may be made in Bill’s name to The Memorial & Honor Program of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 300, Memphis, TN 38148. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 21, 2020