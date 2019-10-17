|
F. Elaine Walter, age 94, of Painesville, passed away on October 15, 2019 at Atria Newell Creek. She was born in Geneva, Indiana on March 6, 1925. She graduated from Lakewood High School in 1943. On January 15, 1945, she married Norman C. Walter in Tampa, Florida, where he was stationed for training during World War II. Elaine worked for Sears, Cleveland Trust Bank, and National Carbon. She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross for 20 years. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 7754. Her interests included gardening, cooking, sewing, genealogy, and collecting antiques and artwork. She enjoyed walking park trails and going on scenic car rides with her husband, Norm. Elaine was an avid reader and loved to make new friends everywhere she went. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman C. Walter; her mother, Edythe F. Chew; her father, Herbert Chew; and her brother, Richard Chew. She is survived by her devoted son, James (Theresa) Walter; loving grandmother of Lydia (Angelo) Minardo, Jennifer Walter and Geoffrey Walter; great-grandmother of Nicholas, Sophia, and Angelina Minardo. At the request of Mrs. Walter, there will be no calling hours or service. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Atria Newell Creek and the staff at Hospice of the Western Reserve for their excellent care of Elaine during her final days. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve or the Lake County Humane Society. Online condolences at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.netDo not stand at my grave and weep.I am not there, I do not sleep.I am a thousand winds that blow.I am the diamond glints on snowI am the sunlight on ripened grain.I am the gentle autumn rain.When you awaken in the morning's hush,I am the swift, uplifting rushOf quiet birds in circled flight.I am the soft stars that shine at night.Do not stand at my grave and cry.I am not there I did not die. -Mary Elizabeth Frye
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 20, 2019