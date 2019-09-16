|
Farrell Patrick “Finn” “Bud” Finnerty, age 84, beloved husband of Sheila (nee Campbell); former husband of Jean (nee Grabowski); loving father of Maureen Finnerty, Kathleen Deptola, Patricia Klonowski (deceased), Terrance (wife Laura), Shawn (wife Christy), and Colleen Lair (husband David); father-in-law of Timothy Brown, Raymond Deptola and Michael Klonowski; devoted grandfather of Jennifer and Jessica Brown, Samantha and Adam Klonowski, James, Logan, Kelly and Ryan Finnerty and Trenton and Dawson Lair and great-grandfather of Fiona and Mitchell; cherished son of the late Farrell and Bertha (nee Logan); dearest brother of Alice Durst (husband Robert deceased), Brian (wife Deanna), Kevin (wife Lois), Francis (wife Madeline) and the late James and John; dear uncle and great-uncle of many. Bud was preceded in death by his special canine friend, Daisy. Bud was born in Cleveland on June 21, 1935 and was called home on Saturday, September 14th, 2019. He was a lifelong member of Newbury and an early member of St. Helen Parish, where he was an usher, Eucharistic minister and 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus. For 46 years, he worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 2004. Bud loved his Irish heritage and loved listening to Irish music and attending clam bakes and Irish festivals. For years, he enjoyed racing Pigeons with various clubs and received the Legend of the Sport award from the American Racing Pigeons Union. He was also an avid drawer and was offered a position by Walt Disney to be a cartoonist. Bud enjoyed all sports and loved coaching Little League baseball. He was a bowler, an avid roller-skater and a phenomenal dancer, having won several dance contests with his sister, Alice. Bud will be remembered for being an example for others, for having “the Irish gift of gab,” for being a great story teller and for having an amazing sense of humor. He was faithful to his family and his faith. Bud prayed the rosary daily for over 60 years, and was a kind, caring, hardworking, selfless and non-judgmental man. Bud will be deeply missed. Contributions may be made in memory of Bud to St. Helen School, 12060 Kinsman Rd., Newbury, Ohio 44065 or Kathy Deptola Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 132 E. Claridon, Ohio 44033. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, September 19, at St. Helen Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial following at Munn Cemetery in Newbury. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Bud at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Crematory of Chardon (formerly Ritondaro) 126 South St. (Rt. 44, south of Rt. 6/Chardon Square) Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 17, 2019