Faye Lucille (nee Bond) Farinacci, age 83, of Chardon, Ohio died on February 20, 2020 at her daughter’s residence. Born February 4, 1937 in Burton, Ohio to Malcolm and Hazel Bond. She married Richard Farinacci October 22, 1955 in Chardon, who preceded her in death July 12, 2017. She was a lifelong Hambden Township resident where she raised her family. She is survived by her six children, Gloria (George Kasbek) Farinacci, Terry (Robert) Bosma, Holly (Mark) Herbert, Richard Farinacci, Diane (James) Gillette, Connie Farinacci. She has 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Faye is preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Robert, Lyle and Malcolm Bond, James Trimbel; sisters, Betty Battaglia, Lily Miller, Beverly Blewett and Eileen Bond; nephew, Robert Blewett; and niece, Lyn Farinacci Cortez. Private family services were held. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 25, 2020